Azerbaijan confirms 399 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Azerbaijan has detected 142 new COVID-19 cases, 399 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 229,935 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 222,553 of them have recovered, and 3,119 people have died. Currently, 4,263 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,342 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,394,476 tests have been conducted so far.