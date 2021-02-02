Azerbaijani soldiers successfully complete two-week course in Turkey (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

23 Azerbaijani army soldiers have successfully completed a two-week mine search and clearance course in Izmir, Turkey, Trend reports with reference to the Twitter page of the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

"23 soldiers of the Azerbaijan Army successfully completed their 2-week long Specialist EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) course in İzmir. Our brothers who returned to Azerbaijan will clear mines/IEDs in Nagorno-Karabakh where a great victory against Armenia was accomplished."