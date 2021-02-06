Azerbaijan confirms 201 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 115 new COVID-19 cases, 201 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 6 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 231,022 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 224,961 of them have recovered, and 3,156 people have died. Currently, 2,905 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,582 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,446,300 tests have been conducted so far.