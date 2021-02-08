Azerbaijan investigating mine explosion in Jabrayil, launches search for missing people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.8

By Samir Ali – Trend:

A resident of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, Shahin Guliyev, informed the local police department on February 4, 2021 about the disappearance of his brother Mehman Guliyev and other residents of the district, Ilgar Ahmadov and Mustagim Alasgarov, a source in the Jabrayil District Prosecutor’s Office told Trend.

According to the source, a preliminary investigation based on the above information established on February 7, 2021 that a VAZ-2106 car with the state registration number 99 NH 623 belonging to Ahmadov hit an anti-tank mine in the Jabrayil district’s liberated Nuzgar village (from Armenian occupation during a 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).

The body of 33-year-old Guliyev was found by employees of the district prosecutor's office during an inspection in that territory.

The necessary measures are currently being taken to establish the whereabouts of the remaining two persons.