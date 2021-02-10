Azerbaijan's MoD talks measures to prevent frostbites among military servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.10

Trend:

Azerbaijani army regularly carries out a set of measures to prevent frostbite cases among the servicemen, the Defense Ministry told Trend on Feb.10.

According to the ministry, one of the most common injuries to the body in winter is frostbite, which occurs as a result of local exposure to low temperatures on body tissues. Usually, open areas of the body - nose, ears, and limbs are affected. Tight or wet shoes, sweaty feet, working without gloves, standing still for a long time, wearing unsuitable or wet clothing in cold and frosty weather can lead to the mentioned cases.

Besides, the servicemen are provided with appropriate clothing, taking into account the passage of military service in areas with different climatic conditions.

In order to prevent cases of frostbite in the military units, special attention is paid to protecting the personnel from wind and rain. The command staff constantly monitors the correct selection of military uniforms and shoes in accordance with meteorological conditions, compliance with the specified service life, timely washing, and drying of the uniform added the ministry.