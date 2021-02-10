Azerbaijan confirms 147 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 147 new COVID-19 cases, 236 patients have recovered and four patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 231,509 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 225,914 of them have recovered, and 3,167 people have died. Currently, 2,428 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,298 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,470,908 tests have been conducted so far.