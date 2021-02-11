Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation to host first national online festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) will host the first national online festival in the ‘Gymnastics for All’ gymnastics discipline on March 19, 2021, Trend reports citing the AGF website.

The festival will kick off at 14:00 (GMT+4).

Participation in the festival will take place on a paid basis. The participation fee for one group is 30 manat ($17.6). The collected funds will be directed to charity.

According to Director of the festival, Mariana Vasileva, the purpose of the festival is to preserve the sports spirit during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to popularize this type of gymnastic discipline.

Registration for participation in the festival should be carried out by following the link: https://agf.az/en/forms/