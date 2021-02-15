China to donate thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China will donate 10,000 doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), Jan Jenkun, Head of the Department for External Relations of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said, Trend reports citing the NAP.

According to Jenkun, the vaccines will be donated to the NAP in order to provide assistance free of charge, and if necessary, their number can be increased.

The New Azerbaijan Party and the Communist Party of China have been closely cooperating for over 20 years.