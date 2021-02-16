Currently used vaccine from COVID-19 also effective against new variants - TABIB
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.16
By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:
The currently used vaccine from COVID-19 is also effective against new variants of the virus, Nazrin Mustafayeva, member of the Working Group of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TABIB) on Infectious Diseases, told Trend on Feb.16.
According to Mustafayeva, mutations of viruses occur constantly, and some of them may be quite minor.
"Over the past year, the COVID-19 virus has undergone hundreds of mutations. The last three of them were more serious, making the virus more infectious," she added.
