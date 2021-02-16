COVID-19 vaccination can protect uninfected population of Azerbaijan - infectiologist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

Thanks to the COVID-19 vaccination carried out in Azerbaijan, it is possible to protect a part of the country's population that has not been infected with the COVID-19 virus, Dilman Ahmadov, an infectious disease doctor at the Yeni Clinic (New Clinic), told Trend.

According to Ahmadov, only a certain part of the 10-million population of Azerbaijan has been infected.

“The vast majority of the population was not infected, so it is very important to take preventive measures. If there is another wave, they can also get contracted. Therefore, I urge citizens to be active in vaccination,” said the doctor.

Ahmadov also said that he himself had already been vaccinated.

“I got the first dose of vaccine, tomorrow is the time for the second dose. After the vaccine I feel good, no side effects are observed,” the doctor added.