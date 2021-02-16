Azerbaijan confirms 191 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 140 new COVID-19 cases, 191 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 16 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 232,337 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 226,951 of them have recovered, and 3,185 people have died. Currently, 2,201 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,631 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,513,636 tests have been conducted so far.