Azerbaijan confirms 191 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 16
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 140 new COVID-19 cases, 191 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 16 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 232,337 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 226,951 of them have recovered, and 3,185 people have died. Currently, 2,201 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,631 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,513,636 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Project on modernization of vocational education aimed at supporting Azerbaijani youth - Head of EU Delegation
On liberated lands we want to see Indonesian companies as our partners, as contractors to implement different projects - President Aliyev
During conflict, Indonesia’s government expressed support to Azerbaijan, we highly value that - President Aliyev