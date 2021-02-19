Baku Higher Oil School launches Orientation Program for first-year students (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has launched an Orientation Program for first-year students who entered the university this academic year.

In this connection, a meeting was held at BHOS with the participation of first-year students and their parents, BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov, and responsible employees of various departments of the university.

During the meeting, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov informed in detail the students of the preparatory (Foundation) course who entered the university this year about the successes, performance and graduates of BHOS, as well as the education process at the university.

After a broad presentation on the history, development and infrastructure of SOCAR and BHOS, a video about the university was shown.

At the event, presentations were also made on the program for teaching English to students of the preparatory (Foundation) course, the application of information and communication technologies (ICT) in the field of engineering, the organization of the educational process, the internal discipline rules for students, examination rules, the ERASMUS + program, etc.

Ulker Almuradova, a graduate of the BHOS Chemical Engineering Department, who is currently working as a well completion engineer at Halliburton, and Munavvar Salmanova, a graduate of the BHOS Petroleum Engineering Department, who is working as a field engineer at Shlumberger, shared their memories of their student years and their success stories.

Chairperson of the BHOS Youth Student Organization Lala Ismayilzade, Chairman of the BHOS Student Trade Union Committee Nariman Tagizadeh, President of the SPE BHOS Student Chapter Rashad Ahmedov, President of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG) Ramil Amirli made presentations about the student organizations and clubs they represent.

At the meeting, Elmar Gasimov handed student ID cards to the students.

At the end of the meeting, each student was given a Student Handbook.

Then, the students and their parents took part in an introductory tour of the main educational building of Baku Higher Oil School in Bibiheibat. During the tour, they visited auditoriums, laboratories, the Book Centre, the Oil Museum, the Sports Complex and the Student House.