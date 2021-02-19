3rd Early Career Researcher’s Training School on “Human security in a globalizing world” (PHOTO)

ADA University Center of Excellence in EU Studies has organized and conducted the 3rd GCRF COMPASS International Training School for Early Career Researchers (TS) under the aegis of the GCRF COMPASS Project and Jean Monnet Chairmanship in EU studies.

The 3rd Early Career Researcher’s Training School (TS) on “Human Security in a Globalizing World” was organized and hosted between 15-19 February 2021, by ADA University’s Centre of Excellence in EU Studies under the aegis of the GCRF COMPASS Project and Jean Monnet Chair Dr. Anar Valiyev. The TS has been tailored to offer an opportunity for research development, capacity building, exchange of ideas, and network-building for Ph.D. and postdoctoral students working in the field of security. Security phenomenon from broader approaches has been reviewed during the week while considering security threats where the security landscape is influenced by and has possible implications across different sectors such as the economy, the environment, geopolitics, migration, gender equality.

Conducted digitally this year, this international Training School has brought together participants and experts from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Tajikistan, UK, US, and Uzbekistan. The insightful and engaging program included presentation and discussion of papers submitted by the selected participants by appointed discussants, skill workshops by senior scholars, and key-note lectures by the leading experts in the field. The list of the prominent international experts who have enriched the discussion throughout the week includes but is not limited to Professor Mary Kaldor, an Emeritus Professor of Global Governance and Director of the Conflict Research Programme in LSE IDEAS at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Jean Monnet Chair Dr. Anar Valiyev, Dean and Professor at ADA University, Professor Elena Korosteleva, Principal Investigator of the GCRF COMPASS and co-founder/ co-director of the Global Europe Centre at the University of Kent, Dr. Farid Shafiyev, Ambassador and Chairman of the Centre of Analysis of International Relations, Dr. Mary Martin, Director of the UN Business and Human Security Initiative at London School of Economics and Political Science.

“I have found the Training School very interesting, useful and stimulating. Not only I had an opportunity to familiarize myself with the research of the fellow students but also, I could contribute from the lectures of the top experts in the subject. I have especially enjoyed the skills workshops which have helped me to understand more about the research design” have shared her experience of participating at the program Alicja Prochniak, a Ph.D. student from Loughborough University London.

The Early Career Researcher’s Training School is an international program conducted already for three consecutive years by ADA University’s Center of Excellence in EU Studies and funded by the UK Research Council's GCRF COMPASS Project. This year the program was co-organized by Jean Monnet Chair Dr. Anar Valiyev.

The GCRF COMPASS project (ES/P010849/1, 2017-21) is an ambitious UK government capacity-building funding initiative, aiming to extend UK research globally, to address the challenges of growth and sustainability in developing countries. The COMPASS project seeks to establish ‘the hubs of excellence’ at the top-level HEIs in Belarus, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, to enable them to become the centers for knowledge sharing and transfer for research integration, impact governance, and sustainable communities.

Jean Monnet Chairmanship is a teaching post granted to the leading scholars and is part of the European Commission’s Jean Monnet Program. Dr. Anar Valiyev, Dean and Associate Professor of ADA University School of Public and International Affairs has been appointed Jean Monnet Chair in EU Studies by European Union Jean Monnet Action since September 2020. Dr. Anar Valiyev will help cultivate researchers and strengthen EU studies during his 3-year tenure.