Mine clearing operations continue in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

Trend:

A group of pyrotechnics of the Russian Ministry for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters together with employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan continues demining operations in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the MES.

"To date, 880 mines and 27 unexploded ordnance have been cleared. Of these 880 mines, 390 were anti-personnel mines, 490 - anti-tank mines," the ministry said.