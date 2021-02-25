Azerbaijan reports 142 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Azerbaijan has detected 126 new COVID-19 cases, 142 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 25 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 233,770 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 228,299 of them have recovered, and 3,209 people have died. Currently, 2,262 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 5,438 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,576,454 tests have been conducted so far.