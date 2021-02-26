Memory of Khojaly genocide to live forever, says Azerbaijan's ombudsperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.26

Trend:

The Khojaly genocide will never be forgotten, Ombudsperson of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva told journalists, Trend reports.

Aliyeva reminded that in the course of this tragedy, 613 civilians were killed, 25 children lost both parents, and 8 families were completely killed.

Noting that the memory of this tragedy will live forever, the ombudsperson stressed that the work on bringing the truth about the events in Khojaly to the world must continue.