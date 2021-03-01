Azerbaijan confirms 71 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 125 new COVID-19 cases, 71 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on Feb. 1 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 234,662 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 228,839 of them have recovered, and 3,223 people have died. Currently, 2,600 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,205 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,602,884 tests have been conducted so far.