Students and graduates of Baku Higher Oil School shown high results in entrance exams for master's degree programs

Several students and graduates of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have shown high results in the entrance exams for the master's degree programs of universities and Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences’ higher educational institutions for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Thus, Fatima Abdinli, a fifth-year student of the Chemical Engineering Department of BHOS, achieved the highest results in the entrance exams for the master's degree. By gaining 89 points, she took first place in the republic for this indicator. It should be noted that Fatima Abdinli enrolled in BHOS Bachelor’s Degree Program with 695 points.

Ali Nuraliyev, a graduate of the Petroleum Engineering Department of 2020, took second place in the republic for this indicator, gaining 93 points.

Fifth-year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Safar Usubov took third place in the republic, gaining 92 points. It should be noted that he achieved this result without any preparation.

Fifth year student of the Chemical Engineering Department Agagardash Jamalov and fifth year student of the Process Automation Engineering Department Farid Karimli took fourth place in the republic, gaining 91 points each.

Agagardash Jamalov plans to study at Baku Higher Oil School in the specialty of

Field Assessment and Management, and Farid Karimli - in the specialty of Management and Informatics in Technical Systems.

The highest score achieved in the exams was 96 points. The maximum score that can be gained is 100 points.

It should be noted that Parviz Veliyev, who showed the highest result in the republic in the entrance exams for master's degree programs, plans to study at Baku Higher Oil School in the specialty of Chemical Engineering.