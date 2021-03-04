Azerbaijan confirms 124 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 314 new COVID-19 cases, 124 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 235,647 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 229,267 of them have recovered, and 3,232 people have died. Currently, 3,148 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9183 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,627,991 tests have been conducted so far.