Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 vaccinated persons in Naftalan city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Over 1,000 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan’s Naftalan city so far, Acting Director of the city’s Central Hospital Ilaha Huseynova said, Trend reports on Mar.9.

According to Huseynova, at the same time the hospital’s personnel was also fully vaccinated.

"Out of 1,120 doses of the vaccine, more than 1,000 have already been used. Vaccination of people over 50 years old is now being carried out. No side effects have been identified in anyone after the vaccination," she added.

The vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched since January 18 this year.