Representatives of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and local executive structures visit families of martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

Specialists-psychologists of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and the representatives of local executive structures visit the families of servicemen who died as martyrs and went missing in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War, Trend reports on Mar. 11 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the social problems of the families are being studied and activities to render psychological support are carried out.

The work is in progress to identify those who need psychological support and rehabilitation, as well as to provide them with appropriate assistance in this field.