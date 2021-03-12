Baku Higher Oil School continues Orientation Program for first-year students (PHOTO)

12 March 2021
Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) continues implementing the Orientation Program for first-year students who entered BHOS in the current academic year.

This time, a presentation of the program was held for first-year students majoring in Process Automation Engineering and Petroleum Engineering and their parents.

The purpose of the Orientation Program is to familiarize students who entered BHOS this year and continue to study at the university in a distance form with Baku Higher Oil School, as well as to help them adapt to the educational process.

At the event, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School, Elmar Gasimov, informed the students of preparatory course (Foundation) in detail about the development path, successes and educational process of BHOS. The rector advised the students, along with acquiring specialized knowledge, to constantly improve their social skills during their study at the university. He noted that Baku Higher Oil School has all the necessary conditions for this.

After a broad presentation on the history, development and infrastructure of SOCAR and BHOS, a video about Baku Higher Oil School was shown.

The participants of the event received general information about the education process at BHOS, the rules for organizing and conducting exams, the internal discipline rules, the rules for filing appeals in electronic form, and the rules for using e-mail addresses.

The BHOS graduates Emilya Mammadova, who works in one of the world's largest oil and gas service companies Baker Hughes as a sales manager for drilling services in Turkey and Qatar, Gunay Ismiyeva, who works at SOCAR-Foster Wheeler, and Gulshan Jabbarova, who works at BHOS as a specialist in the ERASMUS +program, shared their memories of their student years and their success stories.

They made presentations about the Student Youth Organization, the Student Trade Union Committee, the Society of Petroleum Engineers, and the Society of Exploration Geophysicists of Baku Higher Oil School.

Then, Elmar Gasimov handed student ID cards to the students.

At the end of the meeting, each student was given a Student Handbook.

The students and their parents then toured the main educational building of Baku Higher Oil School in Bibiheibat.

