Azerbaijan confirms 217 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 576 new COVID-19 cases, 217 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on Mar. 12 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 238,959 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 230,461 of them have recovered, and 3,268 people have died. Currently, 5,230 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,595 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,690,711 tests have been conducted so far.