Azerbaijan confirms 234 more COVID-19 recoveries

Society 14 March 2021 16:14 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 603 new COVID-19 cases, 234 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on Mar. 14 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 240,295 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 230,960 of them have recovered, and 3,282 people have died. Currently, 6,053 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,945 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,710,126 tests have been conducted so far.

