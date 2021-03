Azerbaijan gives update on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

Around 458,958 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan up to date, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

On March 15 alone, 10,518 citizens of Azerbaijan were vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.