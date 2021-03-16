Azerbaijan confirms 980 more COVID-19 cases, 309 recoveries (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

Azerbaijan has detected 980 new COVID-19 cases, 309 patients have recovered and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 241,651 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 231,370 of them have recovered, and 3,298 people have died. Currently, 6,983 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,453 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,726,470 tests have been conducted so far.