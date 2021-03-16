Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with rector of Istanbul Technical University

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has held an online meeting with Rector of Istanbul Technical University (ITU) Prof. Ismail Koyuncu.

Elmar Gasimov congratulated Ismail Koyuncu on his recent appointment as ITU Rector and wished him success in his work.

During the meeting, the rectors discussed further prospects for cooperation between the two universities. In particular, they exchanged views on the implementation of joint programs in the areas of information technology, cybersecurity, and research.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov invited ITU Rector Ismail Koyuncu to visit Baku.

Note that Istanbul Technical University, founded in 1773, specializes in engineering and architecture and is considered one of the leading technical universities in the world.

Ismail Koyuncu was appointed the rector of this university in August 2020.