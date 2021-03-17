Azerbaijan confirms 268 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 840 new COVID-19 cases, 268 patients have recovered and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 242,491 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 231,638 of them have recovered, and 3,307 people have died. Currently, 7,546 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,023 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,736,493 tests have been conducted so far.