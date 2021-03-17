Azerbaijan confirms 268 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 17
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 840 new COVID-19 cases, 268 patients have recovered and nine patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 242,491 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 231,638 of them have recovered, and 3,307 people have died. Currently, 7,546 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,023 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,736,493 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
Armenia’s refusal to give map of minefields - continuation of its aggression against Azerbaijan - FM
Russian gas transit to Armenia through Azerbaijan shows Baku’s commitment to economic co-op, says Bryza
Bangladesh's FM expresses happiness over Modi's upcoming visit, says it is important that leader of biggest democracy is coming to Bangladesh