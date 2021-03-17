Azerbaijani journalists visit Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17
Trend:
Azerbaijani journalists visited the Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district as part of a visit to the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation on March 17, Trend reports.
The reporters reviewed Hadrut settlement, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh war.
After the liberation of Hadrut, the Azerbaijani troops moved towards Shusha, liberating the city as well.
President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev raised the state flag in Hadrut settlement on March 15.
