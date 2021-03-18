Azerbaijan confirms 256 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 933 new COVID-19 cases, 256 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 243,424 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 231,894 of them have recovered, and 3,314 people have died. Currently, 8,216 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,188 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,746,681 tests have been conducted so far.