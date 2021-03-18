Azerbaijan’s TABIB talks about dangerous coronavirus carriers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The coronavirus is not so dangerous for children and adolescents, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the Scientific Council of the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Deputy Director of the Research Institute of Disease Prevention, Professor Akif Gurbanov.

“There are no complications with children and adolescents,” the chairman added. “They get ill with COVID-19 asymptomatically, but become carriers of the virus and infect anyone with whom they come into contact.”

"Therefore, first of all, it is necessary to protect children and adolescents,” Gurbanov added. “Adults that have symptoms can isolate themselves. It is rather difficult to protect against infection from children and adolescents who get ill asymptomatically."