Weekend suspension of public transport in Azerbaijan to be extended for April-May 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.19

Trend:

Work of public transport in Azerbaijan will be suspended for weekends in April and May 2021, Trend reports on Mar.19 citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The movement of public transport will be suspended on the following dates:

- from 00:00 April 3 to 06:00 April 5;

- from 00:00 April 10 to 06:00 April 12;

- from 00:00 April 17 to 06:00 April 19;

- from 00:00 April 24 to 06:00 April 26;

- from 00:00 May 1 to 06:00 May 3;

- from 00:00 May 8 to 06:00 May 10;

- from 00:00 May 15 to 06:00 May 17;

- from 00:00 May 22 to 06:00 May 24;

- from 00:00 May 29 to 06:00 May 31.