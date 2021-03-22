Azerbaijan's MoD shares footage from Gubadly's Chardaghly village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 22
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has distributed footage from the Chardaghly village of Gubadly district liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The footage:
