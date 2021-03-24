Number of vaccinated Azerbaijani citizens revealed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.24
Trend:
Some 22,966 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 23, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
So far, 494,403 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Azerbaijan.
“The COVID-19 vaccination is successfully carried out in all districts of Azerbaijan,” added the operational headquarters.
The vaccination has started in the country from Jan.18, 2021.
