Number of vaccinated Azerbaijani citizens revealed

Some 22,966 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 23, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 494,403 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Azerbaijan.

“The COVID-19 vaccination is successfully carried out in all districts of Azerbaijan,” added the operational headquarters.

The vaccination has started in the country from Jan.18, 2021.