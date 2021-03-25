Azerbaijan confirms 1,429 more COVID-19 cases, 548 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,429 new COVID-19 cases, 548 patients have recovered and 17 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 250,921 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 234,382 of them have recovered, and 3,421 people have died. Currently, 13,118 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,760 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,807,861 tests have been conducted so far.