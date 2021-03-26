Azerbaijan issues update on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.26
Trend:
Some 19,427 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 25, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.
So far, 510,420 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.
The vaccination process continues successfully in the districts of the country.
The vaccination started in the country on Jan.18, 2021.
Latest
PM Modi's Bangladesh visit signals next 50 years should be more about joint ventures, trade, investment: Indian envoy
Turkish-Russian center for control over ceasefire in Karabakh created conditions for reaching mutually acceptable decisions - Foreign Ministry