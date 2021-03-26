Azerbaijan issues update on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.26

Trend:

Some 19,427 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 25, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 510,420 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The vaccination process continues successfully in the districts of the country.

The vaccination started in the country on Jan.18, 2021.