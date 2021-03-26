Azerbaijan confirms 1,759 more COVID-19 cases, 511 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,759 new COVID-19 cases, 511 patients have recovered and 24 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 252,680 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 234,893 of them have recovered, and 3,445 people have died. Currently, 14,342 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,923 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,816,784 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
EOY India 2020 Awards | India emerges as epicentre of global growth and transformation, says Mukesh Ambani
PM Modi's Bangladesh visit signals next 50 years should be more about joint ventures, trade, investment: Indian envoy
Turkish-Russian center for control over ceasefire in Karabakh created conditions for reaching mutually acceptable decisions - Foreign Ministry