Azerbaijan issues update on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.27
Trend:
Some 24,446 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 26, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.
So far, 518,879 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.
The anti-COVID vaccination process continues successfully in the districts of the country.
The anti-COVID vaccination started in the country on Jan.18, 2021.
Latest
EOY India 2020 Awards | India emerges as epicentre of global growth and transformation, says Mukesh Ambani