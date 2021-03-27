Azerbaijan issues update on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.27

Trend:

Some 24,446 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 26, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 518,879 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The anti-COVID vaccination process continues successfully in the districts of the country.

The anti-COVID vaccination started in the country on Jan.18, 2021.