Azerbaijan issues update on COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

Society 27 March 2021 19:52 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.27

Trend:

Some 24,446 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 26, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the country’s Cabinet of Ministers.

So far, 518,879 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The anti-COVID vaccination process continues successfully in the districts of the country.

The anti-COVID vaccination started in the country on Jan.18, 2021.

