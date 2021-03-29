Azerbaijan confirms 1,129 more COVID-19 cases, 349 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,129 new COVID-19 cases, 349 patients have recovered and 22 patients have died, Trend reports on March 29 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 257,330 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 236,500 of them have recovered, and 3,513 people have died. Currently, 17,317 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,630 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,844,674 tests have been conducted so far.