84,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to be delivered to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Health Insurance of Azerbaijan, Zaur Aliyev, met today by videoconference with Rosie Greaves, Chief Communications Officer of Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and Edward Carwardine, Head of UNICEF Representative Office in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the agency.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the delivery of the vaccine against COVID-19 to Azerbaijan by AstraZeneca.

Greaves said that given the epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan and the fact that it was among the first countries that started vaccinating its population against the coronavirus, the delivery of the first batch of vaccines to Azerbaijan is scheduled for April.

Zaur Aliyev considering this argument unfounded, said that the issue was not mentioned in the agreements with COVAX. According to him, Azerbaijan was one of the first among 50 countries that joined the COVAX initiative. He emphasized that equitable distribution of vaccines among countries of the world is an important component of effective cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

"From the first days Azerbaijan acted in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization and contributed to cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, fulfilled all obligations on the COVAX platform. All the necessary infrastructure related to the vaccination process has been created in Azerbaijan. Despite this, there are delays in delivering the COVID-19 vaccine to our country through the COVAX platform," Aliyev said.

Greaves said that 84,000 doses of AstraZeneca anti-COVID vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan on April 5.

"Within about 5-6 days, the vaccines will be delivered to the country. In addition, 218,790 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be allocated to Azerbaijan within next eight weeks," Greaves said.

In general, by the end of May, 432,000 doses of AstraZeneca anti-COVID vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan.

At the end of the meeting, the Aliyev expressed the hope that the COVAX platform will remain committed to its obligations to Azerbaijan and will ensure the delivery of the promised vaccines to Azerbaijan within the specified timeframe.