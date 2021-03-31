Azerbaijan confirms 2,237 more COVID-19 cases, 787 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,237 new COVID-19 cases, 787 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died, Trend reports on March 31 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 261,713 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 238,125 of them have recovered, and 3,567 people have died. Currently, 20,021 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,885 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,873,658 tests have been conducted so far.