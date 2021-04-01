Iranian ginger imported to Azerbaijan revealed to be unfit for consumption

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.1

By Ilham Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan continues to take control measures to regulate food products imported to the country, Trend reports citing the agency.

The quality of 1,000 kilograms of ginger imported from Iran by Frei Group LLC was inspected during the control measures.

During the inspection, samples of imported products were taken and transferred to the appropriate laboratory of the Institute of Food Safety.

Analysis of the samples has shown that the batch of imported ginger is unfit for consumption.