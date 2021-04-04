Volume of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to be delivered to Azerbaijan disclosed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
Azerbaijan has one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in its reserve, Azerbaijani Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov told reporters, Trend reports.
“Some 30,000–35,000 people are vaccinated against COVID-19 every day in Azerbaijan,” the deputy health minister added. “The vaccination against COVID-19 has been launched in Azerbaijan on January 18. During this period, 600,000 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first dose, while 300,000 people with the second dose.”
“Our goal is to vaccinate 60-70 percent of the country's population,” Gasimov added. “The process will be continued until there is no need for vaccine against COVID-19 .”
