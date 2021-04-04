Azerbaijan shares data on number of citizens vaccinated against coronavirus on Apr.4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4

Trend:

Some 22,932 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on April 3, 2021, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Over the past day, 8,451 people were vaccinated with the first dose while 14,481 people with the second dose.

So far, a total of 947,745 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the country. Thus, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose has reached 590,914 people while with the second dose – 356,831 people.