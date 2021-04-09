Nizami was just not sufficiently known in world at large - founding Co-Chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

I think that for so great a poet and also a philosopher and moralist of such high aims and principles Nizami was just not sufficiently known in the world at large, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, founding Co-Chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Latvia said, Trend reports.

“The range of his admirers for a long time was limited to very small groups of scholars. Mercifully his manuscripts and his "Khamsa", his five major poems were saved from the tooth of time and from literally from the bookworms chewing up by continued copying and recopying of beautiful calligraphy by hand-illustrated by marvellous illustrations which became coveted by collectors of so-called Persian miniatures,” she said.

“But the ancient Persian language that Nizami wrote in, became over the centuries less and less accessible. So, that many principles that, Dr Ismail Serageldin, have been mentioning as fundamental principles that were I would say fairly novel in his day although not unknown at all, but even in our day have constant forces fighting against them or masses of people who do not respect them,” she said.

“He has one of the stories in the "Haft Peykar", which is told by a princess about the two heroes whose names are Bad and Good. So that the fight between Bad and Good goes on. Nizami has a lot to say about it not in a moralizing way, not in a preachifying way, not in a condemnatory way,” she said.

“But he shows what happens to bad people with the aid of providence, because he does believe in divine providence, he does it in an attractive interesting entertaining way. I think that translations of for instance of the "Haft Peykar" could be even read by possibly the last stages of high school,” she said.

“But one of the things that apart from sort of good and bad as generally accepted moral values, my conviction is that Nizami was a mystic and that the adventures of his heroes and their encounters with contrary and harmful forces are in many ways expressions of the human soul seeking for the divine. My suspicion is that he was either a Sufi mystic or a mystic of some other persuasion,” she said.

“Because for instance, the story of the Indian princess in the "Haft Peykar" of a man who suffers desires longs for something comes to terrible conditions is so relieved to escape their terrible conditions. But every next step of pleasure and delight and gifts that are given to him increasingly is not enough for him. So that what looked to him like the ultimate in pleasure and beauty and satisfaction all of a sudden pales because there's one thing that he's still longing for and that he's told to wait he will get it ultimately,” she said.

“To me that sounds like a parable for the human's desire of getting this sort of heightened consciousness, feeling of contact with a higher power, with the creative spirit of the Universe. That remains very much in different forms throughout his work. Not everybody would be interested in that and he knows that. This is why he has a surface level that is very much a fairy tale, very much adventure tale,” she said.

“He has adventures, he has explicit moral values, but he also has spiritual values, which personally to me are extremely attractive,” she said.