UN General Assembly chairman visits grave of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev (UPDATE / PHOTO)
Details added: first version posted on 10:31
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.9:
Trend:
Chairman of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the grave of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.
Then, in the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, wreaths were laid to the 'Eternal Flame' complex and the monument in memory of Turkish soldiers.
The memory of the prominent scientist-ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored, flowers were laid at her grave.
