Azerbaijani gymnastics team captures silver in Egypt (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts achieved success at the Egyptian Pharaohs Cup International Aerobic Gymnastics Tournament in Cairo (Egypt), Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Members of the Azerbaijan aerobic gymnastics team Vladimir Dolmatov and Madina Mustafayeva took second place in the mixed pairs competition.

The international tournament will end on April 10.