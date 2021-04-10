Azerbaijani gymnastics team captures silver in Egypt (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10
Trend:
Azerbaijani gymnasts achieved success at the Egyptian Pharaohs Cup International Aerobic Gymnastics Tournament in Cairo (Egypt), Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).
Members of the Azerbaijan aerobic gymnastics team Vladimir Dolmatov and Madina Mustafayeva took second place in the mixed pairs competition.
The international tournament will end on April 10.
Latest
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets with president of 75th session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan actively participates in implementation of int’l projects within BTK and North-South corridors
Russia always ready for settlement option supported by sides of Karabakh conflict - Foreign Ministry
President of VimpelCom points out necessity to observe balance between security and privacy on Internet