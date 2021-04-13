Azerbaijan confirms 2,457 more COVID-19 cases, 2,002 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,457 new COVID-19 cases, 2,002 patients have recovered and 34 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 13 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 289,601 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 253,762 of them have recovered, and 3,978 people have died. Currently, 31,862 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,254 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,040,386 tests have been conducted so far.