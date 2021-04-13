Azerbaijan shares latest data on mine clearance work carried out on liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 13
Trend:
The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released the latest information on the operations carried out in the country’s territories, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports with reference to the agency.
From April 5 to 10, 90 anti-personnel and 47 anti-tank mines, as well as 435 pieces of unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in Karabakh region.
As the mine action agency added, totally, more than 60 hectares of land have been cleared of mines.
