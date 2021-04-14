GiLTEX welcomes customers in new Sumgayit shop (PHOTO)

On April 9, 2021, Gilan Textile Park LLC, Azerbaijan's leading textile manufacturer, opened a GiLTEX Home Textile and Fabric store at a new location in Sumgayit, much to the delight of many home textile customers and the country's sewing professionals.

In addition to bedding, blankets, pillows, bath towels, bathrobes and various other home textiles, the new GiLTEX store also offers a variety of fabric products produced by this national brand.

"Despite the difficulties of the pandemic, the opening of the GiLTEX store in the renewed design will help us to be closer to our valued customers and meet their growing needs.

“It's encouraging that during the store's renovation, customers were always saying that they were looking forward to the store's reopening. We are grateful to them for this support,” - said Mehriban Akhundova, General Director of Gilan Textile Park LLC, welcoming customers at the opening ceremony.

Along with the expansion of traditional sales channels, GiLTEX continues developing the innovative sales channels. At present, in addition to the offline sales, customers can also get GiLTEX high-quality cotton textile products, which are well-known in the country and abroad, through the online store store.giltex.az.

On the occasion of the opening of the new store, customers who shop until April 20, 2021 will receive various gifts and discounts. GiLTEX is ready to greet its customers at the new address!

Gilan Textile Park LLC is the only facility in the South Caucasus region, consisting of a spinning mill, two textile mills, two dyeing mills, a clothing factory and a medical mask factory built with the vertical integration system and fully covering the entire technological sequence for textile production. GTP produces yarn, various fabrics, bedding, textiles, towels, knitwear, blankets, pillows, as well as fire and waterproof special clothing, uniforms for various purposes, military and hospital uniforms, gowns, etc. by using Azerbaijani raw cotton as the main raw material. For more details, please visit the company`s website www.giltex.az or its official social media pages.